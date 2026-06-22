Montreal police ‘neutralize’ suspect after 2 officers, 1 civilian sustained injuries Operation ongoing in residential neighborhood as authorities urge public to avoid area

Montreal police on Monday said they shot and “neutralized” a suspect in the city's Cote-des-Neiges borough, after two officers and a civilian were injured.

"A suspect has been neutralized. Two police officers and one civilian were injured. The police operation is still underway," the police said on US social media platform, urging the public to continue avoiding the area.

Earlier, Quebec authorities had issued an armed threat alert, warning that police were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in the neighborhood.

Residents were told to shelter indoors, lock their doors, stay away from windows, and follow instructions from local authorities.

The Montreal Gazette reported that police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant had confirmed at least one officer was injured shortly after 11.30 a.m. local time, telling the outlet that "the situation is not under control" at that point.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.