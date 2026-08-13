Mexico's President Sheinbaum says Colombia has not approved Mexican rescue team Mexico continues sending humanitarian aid as rescue brigade awaits additional certification requested by Colombian authorities

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that Colombia has not yet approved the deployment of a Mexican rescue brigade because of additional certification procedures requested by Colombian authorities.

The Mexican government offered to send the rescue team after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia, prompting authorities to deploy search-and-rescue teams and mobilize humanitarian assistance.

“They requested certification from the Colombian government. They are certified, but they requested an additional certification. It is ready to leave at any time,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum clarified the situation after Mexico’s Security Cabinet said an earlier report that the rescue personnel had already traveled to Colombia was incorrect.

She said Mexico continues to provide humanitarian assistance, including food packages, medical supplies and other materials requested by the Colombian government.

The earthquake has prompted an international response, with several countries offering search-and-rescue assistance to support Colombia’s emergency efforts.

Mexican Air Force Hercules aircraft have been used to transport supplies to Colombia, while the rescue brigade remains on standby pending completion of the additional certification requirements.

Sheinbaum highlighted the brigade’s international experience, saying its members have traveled to 98 countries to provide assistance and participate in rescue operations.

Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) Director David Tamayo said authorities would receive search-and-rescue teams from countries that meet international protocols.

The teams are from Israel, Ecuador, El Salvador and the US, Tamayo said at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota.

He said the teams are autonomous and will bring their own equipment, meaning they will not require additional resources from Colombia.

“They will help make the country’s rescuers more efficient,” Tamayo said.

The development comes as Colombia continues to respond to the aftermath of the earthquake, while the Tolima department is also facing an emergency involving 30 forest fires, according to authorities.

Mexico’s rescue brigade remains ready to deploy once the additional certification requirements requested by Colombian authorities are completed.

Sheinbaum did not provide a timeline for the brigade’s deployment but said Mexico would continue sending humanitarian assistance to Colombia.

The international teams are expected to supplement Colombia’s emergency response capabilities as authorities continue addressing the situation in Tolima.