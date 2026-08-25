Mexico’s Sinaloa appoints Ruben Rocha Moya’s former education secretary as interim governor Graciela Dominguez to complete remaining 14 months of Ruben Rocha Moya’s term

Mexico’s Sinaloa state Congress on Tuesday appointed Graciela Dominguez Nava as interim governor following an indefinite leave of Ruben Rocha Moya, according to media reports.

She previously served as Sinaloa’s Secretary of Public Education and Culture from 2021 to 2024 under Rocha Moya and is a federal lawmaker on leave.

The appointment came after Rocha Moya requested an indefinite leave Saturday, two days after returning to office following 112 days away.

His return had drawn criticism from President Claudia Sheinbaum and Morena, Mexico’s ruling party, amid allegations by US authorities of links between Rocha Moya and drug trafficking. Rocha Moya has denied the allegations.

Sheinbaum said Tuesday she did not personally know Dominguez but described her as an honest woman with a long history of working for social justice and the welfare of Sinaloa’s people.

“Support her in whatever she needs for the good of the people of Sinaloa and so that she can finish this period well,” said Sheinbaum, according to media reports.

Dominguez joined Morena in 2013 after leaving the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), and has served as a state and federal lawmaker.

She had been among the potential candidates for Morena’s nomination for the 2027 Sinaloa gubernatorial election. Her appointment as interim governor rules her out of that race, according to media reports.

Sinaloa has faced a surge in violence linked to a power struggle between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. The state has recorded thousands of homicides since the conflict erupted in September 2024, putting pressure on authorities to strengthen security measures.