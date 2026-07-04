'America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit,' Zohran Mamdani says

Mamdani pushes back Trump’s vision of America in US 250th anniversary speech 'America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit,' Zohran Mamdani says

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday pushed back against President Donald Trump’s vision of the country in remarks marking America’s 250th anniversary, focusing on immigrants without mentioning Trump by name.

Speaking at City Hall while seated behind a desk once used by George Washington, Mamdani criticized Trump’s immigration policies.

"America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit. How small they are. How weak, how unoriginal," Mamdani said.

He was joined by newly naturalized US citizens, using the setting to challenge what he described as the belief among “the powerful” that America is diminished when it welcomes more people.

Mamdani said the “irony” of American exceptionalism is that much of the country’s story has been shaped by people who were told by those with power, influence and wealth that they were not exceptional at all.

"The work of fulfilling the values first enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, that work endures, and it belongs to us all. It belongs, too, to our newest Americans, those standing here with me today, all of whom were recently naturalized,” Mamdani said.

“Nearly a decade ago, I too felt what you feel, the joy of no longer being just a New Yorker, but an American, too,” he added.

His office told NBC News earlier this week that he would deliver a “major address” for the nation’s semiquincentennial, marking another step onto the national political stage.

The speech followed victories last month by three House candidates he endorsed, who defeated incumbents and candidates backed by incumbents in Democratic primaries.

Mamdani’s remarks came hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver his own 250th anniversary address at Mount Rushmore.

The mayor was surrounded by some of the country’s newest citizens, who waved US flags. His speech also came the same week the Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, a significant setback for Trump’s immigration agenda.