Lula’s lead narrows ahead of Brazil election amid probe into son’s business ties New polling shows tightening presidential race with Flavio Bolsonaro as corruption allegations impact president´s son

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead over rival Flavio Bolsonaro has narrowed ahead of October’s general election, as Lula grapples with the political fallout from corruption allegations involving his son.

According to an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg survey released Monday, Lula leads Bolsonaro 47.1% to 42.6% in a potential runoff, a margin of 4.5 percentage points. A separate poll by BTG Pactual/Nexus painted an even tighter race, putting Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro within a narrow margin.

The AtlasIntel poll suggests Lula’s standing has suffered due to ongoing federal investigations into his eldest son, Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, known as Lulinha. Authorities are examining allegations of influence peddling and lobbying linked to medical cannabis programs and procurement attempts within the Health Ministry.

Surveys indicate that roughly 53% of respondents believe Lulinha attempted to improperly influence government decisions to benefit business associates, while 55% say the investigations directly affect the credibility of Lula’s administration.

Lulinha faces three lines of inquiry regarding alleged lobbying and improper access granted to health officials. Defense attorneys for the president’s son have strongly denied wrongdoing, maintaining that he acted legally and claiming the accusations are politically motivated to disrupt the election.

Lula has publicly defended his son's right to the presumption of innocence, pledging not to interfere in law enforcement activities. Lula characterized key claims as inferences drawn from intercepted conversations.

The election arrives amid deep political polarization, with judicial probes and aggressive social media campaigns playing a central role in shaping voter perceptions.

Flavio Bolsonaro, a federal senator and the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, faces his own political headwinds. Federal authorities are probing his ties to Daniel Vorcaro, a figure at the center of a major bank fraud investigation. The Supreme Court authorized an investigation into allegations that Bolsonaro sought funding from Vorcaro for a biographical film about his father. Bolsonaro has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In a multi-candidate first-round scenario, AtlasIntel places Lula ahead with 43.4% of voting intentions to Bolsonaro's 33.7%, with rival candidates trailing significantly behind.

Brazilians will head to the polls for the first round on Oct. 4, with a runoff scheduled three weeks later if no candidate secures an absolute majority.