Legendary US country music singer Dolly Parton dies at 80 Parton’s death announced by family after she postponed upcoming Las Vegas residency due to unspecified health issues

Legendary American Country musician Dolly Parton, whose decades-long career produced hits including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” has died at the age of 80, her family announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made through Parton’s social media accounts in a video posted by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on behalf of the Parton family. No cause of death was disclosed.

US President Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social that said, “In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Parton had faced health problems in recent months and was forced to cancel appearances and postpone her planned Las Vegas residency. Days before her death, she told fans she was recovering from health issues and responding well to medication and treatment.

Parton’s career, rise to icon-status

Born in 1946 in Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton grew up in a poor family and began performing at a young age. She was singing on local radio by 10 and recorded her first single, “Puppy Love,” at 13, the same year she made her debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

She moved to Nashville in 1964 and quickly made a name as a songwriter, with other artists recording her compositions. Her profile grew further after she joined Porter Wagoner’s television variety show, where she performed from 1967 to 1974.

Parton went on to establish herself as a solo artist, releasing some of her most enduring songs in the 1970s, including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” which was later transformed into a global hit by Whitney Houston.

Her career extended well beyond music. She starred in films including 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias and became equally known for her philanthropic work, particularly through the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children.

Across a career spanning more than six decades, Parton sold more than 100 million records and received 11 Grammy Awards, alongside numerous other accolades. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​