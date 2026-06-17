California looking to replace congressional seat vacated by Democratic US Rep. Eric Swallwell, DC looking for a new mayor

Key Senate races in Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma headline US primary elections in 4 states, Washington, DC California looking to replace congressional seat vacated by Democratic US Rep. Eric Swallwell, DC looking for a new mayor

Key US Senate races were decided in Tuesday's primary elections in Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma, in addition to an important congressional race in California and a big mayoral primary in Washington, DC.

US Rep. Barry Moore, who was endorsed by US President Donald Trump, defeated Jared Hudson 55.8% to 44.2% in the Alabama runoff election to secure the Republican nomination for US Senate. Moore will face Everett West, who won the runoff against Dakarai Larriett 54.6% to 45.4% to secure the Democratic nomination.

In Georgia, US Rep. Mike Collins, also backed by Trump, beat Derek Dooley 55.5% to 45.5% in the runoff to win the Republican nomination for Senate. Collins will face incumbent Democratic Sen. John Ossoff in the November general election.

In the Republican runoff for Georgia governor, businessman Rick Jackson defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who was endorsed by Trump, by a margin of 52.7% to 47.3%. Jackson will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won the Democratic nomination in May.

In the Oklahoma Senate primary, Trump-backed US Rep. Kevin Hern easily beat his four challengers with 69.8% of the vote to win the Republican nomination. Hern will have to wait for a runoff election between Democrats N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas and Jim Priest to see who he will face in the general election.

Trump touted his victories on social media, posting: "I HAD A LOT OF BIG ELECTION WINS LAST NIGHT. THANK YOU TO ALL!!!!"

In the race for Oklahoma governor, US Rep. Cyndi Munson won the Democratic nomination, handily defeating her two opponents with 74.9% of the vote. She will have to wait for a runoff election between Republicans Gentner Drummond and Trump-backed state Sen. Mike Mazzei to see who she will face in November.

In California's special election to complete the term for the 14th US congressional seat vacated by Rep. Eric Swalwell, who resigned amid sexual assault allegations, Aisha Wahab secured her spot in the runoff election and is awaiting her challenger among four other candidates, as the ballots continue to be counted.

The race for mayor in Washington, DC may take some time to sort out in a crowded field of seven candidates and a new ranked-choice voting system. If no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, the race will be decided by additional rounds of counting based on voters’ ranked preferences of each candidate.