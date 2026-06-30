Jeffries says US House Democrats to meet Tuesday to discuss Israel aid ahead of expected floor discussion 'We'll have an in-person discussion before the House Democratic Caucus tomorrow,' says House minority leader

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday that Democrats will hold an in-person caucus meeting Tuesday to discuss American aid to Israel and a proposed amendment from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie that would eliminate billions of dollars in military assistance to Tel Aviv.

Jeffries declined to preview the Democrats' position on the amendment to reporters, saying the caucus would continue internal discussions before making its views public.

"With respect to the state and foreign operations bill that may or may not be on the floor later on this week, we'll have an in-person discussion before the House Democratic Caucus tomorrow, continuing discussions that began yesterday virtually under the leadership of Rosa DeLauro," said Jeffries. "Then we'll have more to say about this particular bill and any amendments connected to it shortly thereafter."

The meeting comes as Democrats grapple with divisions on US policy toward Israel amid a growing debate within the party about continued military assistance.

Massie introduced an amendment to the State and Foreign Operations appropriations bill that would prohibit any funds appropriated under the measure from being used for Israel, reducing spending in the bill by approximately $3.3 billion.

Although Jeffries withheld comment on the amendment, he reaffirmed his position on the Middle East, saying the US should continue to support Israel's right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state, while pursuing the creation of an independent Palestinian state living alongside Israel in peace and security.

"We need to find a robust pathway toward a just and lasting peace, because what we've seen over the last several years cannot ever happen again, and United States policy has consistently, through different administrations, until this one, been to try and actually achieve a safe and secure Israel and an independent Palestinian state side by side as part of our commitment to find and obtain a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," he said.

Several lawmakers have demanded that the US o stop supplying weapons to Israel and accused it of being complicit in Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.