Former vice president says Iran war ‘should not have been initiated,’ accuses Trump administration of 'profound' irresponsibility

'It's all just bullsh*t!': Kamala Harris takes aim at Trump over Iran war Former vice president says Iran war ‘should not have been initiated,’ accuses Trump administration of 'profound' irresponsibility

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump over his administration’s ongoing war with Iran, saying: “It’s all just bullsh*t!”

“When you look at this war in Iran, which the American people do not want, which was not authorized by (Congress) -- but even if it was, it should not have been initiated,” Harris, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump in 2024, told a crowd in Las Vegas.

“He talked about obliterating (Iran’s nuclear weapons), and then he said oh he did -- It’s all just bullsh*t,” Harris said at an event organized by the Nevada Democratic Party, according to CNN.

After the June 2025 US strikes on Iran, the official White House website posted: “Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Have Been Obliterated.” But after the US and Israel launched a war on Iran this Feb. 28, Trump cited the need to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon as one of the reasons the war was necessary.

During the 2024 presidential election campaign between Trump and Harris, Trump pledged to end wars, while warning, in the words of future Vice President JD Vance, that “people like Kamala Harris send our sons and daughters, our young people, to fight in stupid wars.”

At the event, Harris also said of Trump, “I’m not gonna dismiss him as being an idiot. He’s dangerous,” calling "the irresponsibility of this administration … profound."

Harris said that under the Trump administration, "America has become more unreliable," and that the US have become "unreliable to our friends," and also "lost our influence."​​​​​​​

The former vice president also criticized the Supreme Court’s recent ruling limiting key provisions of the Voting Rights Act, saying that it will have a “profound effect” on midterm elections.

“They’re making it intentionally more difficult for people to vote because they know people are not stupid and are paying attention to the cost of gas, and the cost of housing, and the cost of this war,” Harris said of Republicans’ redistricting push ahead of key fall midterm elections, the first nationwide elections since Trump's November 2024 victory.

