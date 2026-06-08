Phone call between Nentayahu, Trump held shortly before Iran announced suspension of attacks on Israel, Israeli media reports

Israeli premier, US president speak via phone as Iran halts strikes on Israel Phone call between Nentayahu, Trump held shortly before Iran announced suspension of attacks on Israel, Israeli media reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone on Monday, amid heightened tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran following Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital.

Israel's Channel 13 said the call took place shortly before Iran announced the suspension of its attacks on Israel if Tel Aviv halted its strikes.

Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the US and Israel sent a message to Iran that no further attacks would be launched against it if Tehran agrees to not resume fighting.

Israeli authorities have not issued an official statement on the phone call between Netanyahu and Trump or on the cessation of hostilities with Iran.

However, Israel's Channel 12, citing an Israeli official, said that Tel Aviv was halting its attacks on Iran at Trump’s request.

Tensions escalated on Sunday, when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel launching several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform early Monday, Trump called on Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately" in the wake of their tit-for-tat airstrikes.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel