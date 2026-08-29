ICE detains British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos in US state of Louisiana Immigration agents arrested Yiannopoulos at New Orleans International Airport after he failed to attend immigration hearing

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos in the state of Louisiana after the Trump-supporter-turned-critic did not show up for an immigration hearing.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement Friday on US social media company X documenting that ICE agents arrested Yiannopoulos, 41, on Thursday at New Orleans International Airport after he failed to show up at an immigration hearing last month.

"Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom ... legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws," DHS said.

"Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal."

Yiannopoulos first rose to fame at the far-right news organization Breitbart leading up to the 2016 presidential election, when his provocative content and speeches on college campuses drew criticism and denunciations. He resigned from Breitbart in 2017 after comments he made appearing to condone pedophilia resurfaced in the media.

Since then, Yiannopoulos has feuded with other far-right personalities and has antagonized mainstream Republicans, including President Donald Trump, denouncing the president in 2020 before teaming up with Kanye West to help run the rapper's failed 2024 presidential campaign.

The ICE database does not specify where Yiannopoulos is currently being detained, but DHS released a statement regarding its stance on the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

"This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport," the department said.

"Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) Home App," DHS continued. “The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the US the right legal way to live the American dream.”

"If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."