Venezuela earthquake adds to century-long history of powerful earthquakes across Latin America dating back to 1906

FACTBOX – A century of destruction: Latin America's biggest earthquakes since 1900 Venezuela earthquake adds to century-long history of powerful earthquakes across Latin America dating back to 1906

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela overnight are the latest reminder that Latin America remains one of the world's most earthquake-prone regions.

The back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes, which hit within a minute of each other, have killed at least 164 people and caused widespread destruction in and around Caracas, renewing attention on a continent shaped by some of the most powerful seismic events ever recorded.

Stretching along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Latin America sits atop the boundaries of the Nazca, Cocos, Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, making countries such as Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico and Venezuela especially vulnerable to devastating earthquakes.

Over the past century, the region has endured a series of catastrophic tremors that have claimed tens of thousands of lives, triggered destructive tsunamis and transformed disaster preparedness across the Americas.

Western Venezuela (Magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5)

Twin earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck western Venezuela less than a minute apart on June 24, 2026, causing widespread destruction across Caracas, La Guaira and neighboring states.

The second quake was the strongest to hit Venezuela since 1900, according to the US Geological Survey, and was felt across much of northern South America and the Caribbean. Residential buildings, hospitals and public infrastructure were damaged or collapsed, while roads, airports and electricity networks were disrupted.

At least 164 people were killed, 971 others were injured and thousands remained missing as rescue crews searched for survivors beneath the rubble.

The disaster added Venezuela to a list of devastating earthquakes that have struck Latin America over the past century, a region that sits along some of the world's most active tectonic plate boundaries.

Southern Haiti (Magnitude 7.2)

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti's southern peninsula on Aug. 14, 2021, devastating the departments of Sud, Grand'Anse and Nippes.

More than 2,200 people were killed, over 12,000 were injured and tens of thousands of homes, schools, churches and hospitals were destroyed or severely damaged.

The disaster occurred while Haiti was grappling with political instability following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise just weeks earlier.

Relief efforts were further hampered when Tropical Storm Grace brought heavy rain and flooding days after the earthquake. The quake became Haiti's deadliest disaster since the catastrophic 2010 earthquake.

Pedernales, Ecuador (Magnitude 7.8)

Ecuador's strongest earthquake in decades struck near Pedernales on April 16, 2016, devastating coastal Manabi and Esmeraldas provinces.

More than 670 people were killed, over 6,000 were injured and nearly 30,000 were displaced as apartment buildings, hotels, highways and bridges collapsed. Entire neighborhoods in Pedernales, Manta and Portoviejo were heavily damaged.

The earthquake caused billions of dollars in economic losses and prompted one of Ecuador's largest reconstruction efforts in modern history. Thousands of aftershocks continued for months, complicating relief and recovery operations.

Iquique, Chile (Magnitude 8.2)

An offshore 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Iquique on April 1, 2014, prompting authorities to evacuate nearly 1 million people along Chile's Pacific coastline after tsunami warnings were issued.

The earthquake generated waves of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) in some coastal areas and caused landslides, power outages and structural damage. Six people were killed and several hundred homes were damaged. Scientists described the event as a partial rupture of a long-feared seismic gap that had been building stress for more than a century.

The relatively low death toll was widely attributed to Chile's improved emergency response systems, evacuation plans and earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

Maule, Chile (Magnitude 8.8)

One of the strongest earthquakes of the 21st century struck central Chile on Feb. 27, 2010, rupturing nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles) of fault line along the country's coast. More than 500 people were killed, over 370,000 homes were damaged or destroyed and approximately 2 million people were affected.

The earthquake generated a tsunami that struck several Chilean coastal towns before spreading across the Pacific Ocean.

Damage was estimated at around $30 billion, making it one of Chile's costliest natural disasters. The country's strict building codes, strengthened after previous earthquakes, were widely credited with preventing a significantly higher death toll.

Mexico City, Mexico (Magnitude 8.0)

Although centered hundreds of kilometers off Mexico's Pacific coast, an 8.0-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19, 1985, caused catastrophic destruction in Mexico City because the capital's former lakebed amplified the seismic waves.

Hundreds of apartment blocks, hospitals and office buildings collapsed, overwhelming emergency services. The official death toll was about 10,000, although independent estimates ranged from 10,000 to 30,000.

Tens of thousands of people were left homeless and economic losses reached billions of dollars. The disaster transformed Mexico's civil protection system and led to stricter construction regulations and improved earthquake preparedness nationwide.

Ancash, Peru (Magnitude 7.9)

A powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Peru's Ancash region on May 31, 1970, causing one of the deadliest natural disasters in South American history.

The shaking triggered a massive avalanche from Mount Huascaran that sent millions of cubic meters of rock, ice and mud crashing onto the town of Yungay, burying it within minutes.

About 66,000 to 70,000 people were killed and roughly 800,000 were left homeless across northern Peru. Entire villages disappeared beneath landslides while roads, bridges and communication networks were destroyed.

The disaster remains Peru's deadliest earthquake and one of the world's most catastrophic earthquake-induced landslides.

Valdivia, Chile (Magnitude 9.5)

The strongest earthquake ever instrumentally recorded struck southern Chile on May 22, 1960, reaching a magnitude of 9.5. About 1,655 people were killed, around 3,000 were injured and nearly 2 million were left homeless.

The earthquake triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami that devastated coastal communities in Chile before reaching Hawaii, Japan and the Philippines, where additional casualties and damage were reported.

Landslides, flooding and volcanic activity compounded the destruction across southern Chile in the days that followed. The Great Chilean Earthquake remains the benchmark against which all modern earthquakes are measured.

Chillan, Chile (Magnitude 8.3)

One of Chile's deadliest natural disasters struck Chillan and surrounding communities on Jan. 24, 1939, killing an estimated 28,000 people and injuring tens of thousands more.

Much of the city was reduced to rubble as homes, schools, churches and public buildings collapsed. The earthquake left more than 100,000 people homeless and exposed the country's vulnerability to major seismic events.

The disaster prompted the Chilean government to modernize urban planning and introduce stricter earthquake-resistant building standards. It also accelerated the creation of national institutions responsible for emergency management and reconstruction.

Esmeraldas, Ecuador-Colombia (Magnitude 8.8)

An 8.8-magnitude megathrust earthquake struck off the coast near Esmeraldas on Jan. 31, 1906, rupturing nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles) of the Ecuador-Colombia subduction zone. The quake generated a powerful tsunami that swept across the Pacific, reaching the coasts of Central America, Hawaii and Japan several hours later.

Between 500 and 1,500 people were killed, while coastal communities in both Ecuador and Colombia suffered widespread destruction.

The earthquake remains one of the largest ever recorded in Latin America and was among the earliest seismic events to demonstrate how earthquakes in the region could generate trans-Pacific tsunamis. Scientists still use the 1906 event as a benchmark for studying megathrust earthquakes along South America's Pacific coast.