Department no longer pursuing proposed ICE facility in Social Circle, city says, as officials weigh future of property, media reports

DHS drops plan for 10,000-bed immigration detention center in US state of Georgia Department no longer pursuing proposed ICE facility in Social Circle, city says, as officials weigh future of property, media reports

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has abandoned plans to convert a warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, into a large immigration detention facility, according to a statement issued by the city and media reports on Friday.

“The City of Social Circle has received notification from Congressman Mike Collins that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is no longer pursuing an ICE detention facility within the City of Social Circle,” CNN quoted the local government as saying.

The proposed facility was expected to accommodate up to 10,000 detainees and employ between 2,000 and 2,500 workers, according to previously released plans.

The federal government purchased the property for $128.5 million, more than four times its previous sale price of $29.3 million in 2023, the report said.

City officials said it remains unclear whether the property will be sold or repurposed.

“The City is hopeful that the property will ultimately return to the local tax base and once again contribute to the economic vitality and long-term success of the Social Circle community,” the statement said.

According to CNN, the decision comes as DHS reevaluates plans to convert seven recently acquired warehouses across the country into detention facilities.

A DHS spokesperson said the department remains focused on immigration enforcement and is “always evaluating the best methods” to carry out its mission.

The spokesperson added that the DHS is moving to utilize existing detention capacity through partnerships with state and county authorities.

The proposed Georgia facility had faced opposition from local residents and elected officials since it was first announced.