More than 16,700 injured, thousands still displaced since powerful June 24 quakes, top official says

Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes rises to 3,889 More than 16,700 injured, thousands still displaced since powerful June 24 quakes, top official says

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,889, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Thursday.

In an official update shared on the US social media platform X, Rodriguez said 86,794 families have received assistance following the disaster.

He said that 6,462 people have been rescued, while 856 buildings were damaged and 190 collapsed.

Authorities have distributed 9,603 metric tons of food and more than 12.1 million liters of water, while 28,836 patients have received medical treatment, Rodriguez added.

He said 30,076 personnel and 29,344 volunteers have been deployed to relief efforts, supported by 3,931 international rescue workers.

A total of 89 temporary camps have been established for displaced residents, while authorities have recorded 1,142 aftershocks since the initial earthquakes.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the South American nation on June 24, just 39 seconds apart.

The earthquakes caused widespread destruction, prompting a large-scale national and international humanitarian response.