More than 16,700 injured, nearly 18,000 left homeless since powerful June 24 quakes, official says

Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes rises to 3,685 More than 16,700 injured, nearly 18,000 left homeless since powerful June 24 quakes, official says

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has climbed to 3,685, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday.

In an official update shared on the US social media platform X, Rodriguez said 86,794 families have received assistance following the disaster.

He said 6,462 people have been rescued, while 856 buildings were damaged and 190 collapsed.

Authorities have distributed 9,603 metric tons of food and more than 8.32 million liters of water, while 25,970 patients have received medical treatment, Rodriguez added.

The official said 29,567 personnel and 28,362 volunteers have been deployed to relief efforts, supported by 4,388 international rescue workers.

A total of 87 temporary camps have been established for displaced residents, while authorities have recorded 1,076 aftershocks since the initial earthquakes.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the South American nation on June 24, just 39 seconds apart.

The earthquakes caused widespread destruction, prompting a large-scale national and international humanitarian response.