10,571 people have been injured, Jorge Rodriguez says

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes climbs to 1,943: Top lawmaker 10,571 people have been injured, Jorge Rodriguez says

The death toll from last week's two back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 1,943, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday.

In an address on state television, Rodriguez said that a total of 10,571 people have been injured.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24.

Researchers at US space agency NASA said in a report that approximately 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed in the twin quakes.

