Tally of injured rises to 5,034, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes climbs to 1,719: Top lawmaker Tally of injured rises to 5,034, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

The death toll from last week's two back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 1,719, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday.

In an address on state television, Rodriguez told reporters that a total of 5,034 have been injured, and 15,866 families were affected.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred 23.9 kilometers (14.9 miles) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, the US Geological Survey said.