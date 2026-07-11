More than 16,700 injured, thousands remain displaced following June 24 quakes, says senior official

Death toll from June's twin Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,333 More than 16,700 injured, thousands remain displaced following June 24 quakes, says senior official

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 4,333, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday.

Rodriguez said 86,794 families have received assistance following last month's disaster, according to the government's latest official report.

He said 6,462 people have been rescued, while 856 buildings were damaged and 190 collapsed.

Authorities have established 94 temporary camps housing 18,437 people, while 17,907 people remain without permanent housing.

Officials have distributed 9,766 metric tons of food and more than 16.6 million liters of water, while 31,193 patients have received medical treatment, Rodriguez added.

He said 31,837 personnel and 30,197 volunteers have been deployed for relief efforts, supported by 2,422 international rescue workers.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the South American nation on June 24, just 39 seconds apart.

The quakes caused widespread destruction, prompting a large-scale national and international humanitarian response.