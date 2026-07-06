Information Ministry says 6,462 people rescued following the quakes, which have affected 856 buildings

Death toll from earthquakes in northern Venezuela rises to 3,342, more than 16,700 injured Information Ministry says 6,462 people rescued following the quakes, which have affected 856 buildings

The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last month has risen to 3,342, with 16,740 people injured, the country’s Communication and Information Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said 6,462 people have been rescued so far in the wake of the quakes, which have affected 856 buildings, with 190 structures collapsing.

Authorities said 86,794 families have received assistance while 17,345 people remain homeless.

The statement said 4,088 international rescue workers have been deployed to the quake-hit areas, while Caracas has positioned 29,567 personnel and 27,482 volunteers for relief efforts. So far, 9,585 metric tons of food and 669,008 liters of water have been distributed, 23,820 patients have received medical treatment, and 79 temporary camps have been established.

According to the US Geological Survey, on June 24, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation 39 seconds apart.

The ministry said there have been 995 aftershocks so far.