- ‘The complex humanitarian situation Cubans face today has a direct cause: the policy of collective punishment imposed’ by the US, says Cuba's envoy to UN

Cuba blames US for deepening humanitarian crisis as UN appeals for greater international support - ‘The complex humanitarian situation Cubans face today has a direct cause: the policy of collective punishment imposed’ by the US, says Cuba's envoy to UN

Cuban and UN officials on Thursday warned that worsening economic and energy shortages on the island nation have evolved into a growing humanitarian emergency, as diplomats gathered at a UN briefing on the situation in Cuba.

Speaking at a meeting attended by UN member states, international organizations, and observers, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, Cuba's permanent representative to the UN, argued that the country's hardships are primarily the result of longstanding US sanctions.

"The complex humanitarian situation Cubans face today has a direct cause: the policy of collective punishment imposed by the United States against my country," Guzman said.

According to Guzman, the central objective of US policy toward Cuba has remained unchanged for decades.

"The essence of US policy toward Cuba has remained the same: to provoke hunger and despair in order to overthrow our government," he told participants.

The ambassador criticized the decades-old US economic embargo, describing it as "extraterritorial in nature" and that has been "overwhelmingly" rejected by the international community for many years.

Despite the tensions, Guzman said Cuba remains committed to diplomacy and engagement.

"We firmly believe in the rule of international law and in the peaceful settlement of disputes, and we will remain engaged in dialog with the government of the United States, despite inconsistency, lack of seriousness, and the contradiction between what it said and what it does," he added.

'Millions of people are facing a crisis that continues to deepen'

Addressing the meeting virtually, Francisco Pichon, the UN resident coordinator in Cuba, described conditions on the island as increasingly severe and called for greater international attention to the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

"I like to start by saying that what we are witnessing today in Cuba is no longer simply an energy crisis, but it's really a situation that has evolved into a growing humanitarian emergency that is affecting millions of people every single day," Pichon said.

He noted that the UN launched an action plan more than two months ago in response to the country's energy shortages. The plan initially targeted 1 million people and was later revised to place energy access at the center of humanitarian assistance efforts aimed at protecting essential services.

However, Pichon said conditions have continued to deteriorate since the plan was introduced.

The UN official urged member states to maintain support for humanitarian operations and to help ensure that aid can reach vulnerable populations.

"We need to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people because millions of people are facing a crisis that continues to deepen while their capacity to cope is diminishing," he said.

Pichon appealed for greater international engagement, emphasizing that the UN's humanitarian efforts are focused on addressing human needs rather than political disputes.

"We ask member states to help us keep this situation visible, to support the humanitarian response, and to facilitate the practical operational measures needed for assistance to reach those who need it most," he said.

"Our work here is not about politics. Political differences can be resolved among member states. Our work here is about humanitarian action, and humanitarian action has to do with the rights of people to life and dignity."