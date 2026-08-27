Extraditions had been suspended due to their participation in peace talks under former President Petro, but new President Abelardo De la Espriella says they did not get results

Colombia's new president orders extradition of 5 former peace negotiators to US Extraditions had been suspended due to their participation in peace talks under former President Petro, but new President Abelardo De la Espriella says they did not get results

Colombia’s new president on Thursday ordered the extradition to the US of five criminal figures who took part as representatives or negotiators in peace processes with armed groups during the administration of former President Gustavo Petro.

US authorities are seeking the five over alleged involvement in drug trafficking, illegal weapons trafficking or possession, and narco-terrorism, according to Colombian media reports.

President Abelardo De la Espriella, who took office on Aug. 5, said the extraditions had already been authorized last year by the previous government but procedures had been suspended because the individuals were taking part in different dialogue processes under the Petro administration.

Among the figures slated for extradition are Geovany Andres Rojas, alias Arana, the alleged leader of the Comandos de Frontera criminal organization, who was arrested on Feb. 14, 2025 while participating in peace negotiations with the government, according to local media.

The extradition order also covers Willington Henao Gutierrez, alias Mocho Olmedo, described as a leader of FARC dissidents, and Carmen Evelio Castillo Carrillo, alias Muneca, a former leader of the Autodefensas Conquistadores de la Sierra Nevada, also known as Los Pachenca. Gabriel Yepes Mejia, alias HH, and Fredy Castillo Carrillo, alias Pinocho, are also slated for extradition but remain fugitives, local media reported.

Mocho Olmedo surrendered to authorities in February 2025 amid fighting between FARC dissidents and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, in the Catatumbo region, while Muneca was arrested in June 2024 during a police operation.

De la Espriella said his administration reviewed the cases and found no “verifiable contributions” or concrete results toward peace that would justify continuing suspending the extraditions.

“Peace negotiations cannot become shelters from justice,” he said, adding that those seeking to move toward legality must demonstrate it through “concrete and verifiable facts.”

The decision marks a shift from Petro’s Total Peace policy, under which his government opened negotiations with FARC dissidents, the ELN, and other armed and criminal groups. Several of those processes were later suspended or stalled amid continued violence.

De la Espriella has pledged a tougher security policy toward armed and criminal groups. He said Wednesday that during his first 16 day in office he had signed more than 30 extradition orders.