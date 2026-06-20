'It is time for President Donald Trump to be fully supported by humanity to end this terrible conflict,' says Gustavo Petro

Colombian president urges Israelis to pressure government to halt strikes on Lebanon 'It is time for President Donald Trump to be fully supported by humanity to end this terrible conflict,' says Gustavo Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged the people of Israel on Saturday to demand an end to their government’s strikes in Lebanon while offering full support for the recent US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

“The agreement must be respected by all nations,” Petro wrote on US social media platform X, asserting that the deal represents "more life for the world."

He criticized the Israeli administration for its decision to "continue attacking the sovereign Lebanese Republic" despite the diplomatic progress.

Petro, whose nation currently presides over the UN Security Council, called for humanity to support US President Donald Trump in terminating the “terrible conflict.”

He emphasized that Israelis should help ensure their government stops "attacking their neighbors," who should be viewed as "brothers and sisters" rather than enemies.

Petro's statements come amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

According to official figures, Israel's military offensive in Lebanon since March 2 has killed more than 4,000 people, injured 11,873 others, and displaced more than one million residents.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the latest conflict. During its recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.