Colombia runoff pits conservative populism against Gustavo Petro’s legacy in defiant vote

Colombians head to the polls Sunday for a momentous presidential runoff, choosing between two irreconcilable political visions in an atmosphere of intense polarization.

The country is split down the middle following a turbulent campaign season driven by economic anxiety, public safety concerns and deep-seated political fatigue.

The vote pits Abelardo de la Espriella, a high-profile conservative defense attorney, businessman and populist representing the Defensores de la Patria party, against Sen. Ivan Cepeda, the candidate for the ruling leftist Pacto Historico coalition, who advocates for sweeping social reforms and the continuity of negotiated peace deals with illegal armed groups.

Death of center, rise of fear

De la Espriella enters the vote with considerable momentum after a good performance in the May 31 first round. Despite most pre-election polls placing Cepeda ahead, the populist shattered expectations by capturing 43.7% (more than 10.1 million votes), compared to Cepeda's 40.9% (9.4 million), leaving a razor-thin gap of 740,000 ballots.

The first-round results wiped out centrist alternatives, concentrating 84.6% of the entire electorate into the two opposing ideological factions. According to Diego Baquero, a prominent political analyst and partner at the consulting firm CAUCE, the consolidation marks a historic shift in Colombian voting behavior.

“The country is completely divided,” Baquero noted. “Nearly 85% of the electorate sided with one of the two extremes. The tradition of casting a first-round ballot for a third option out of genuine personal preference has been lost and fear has become the primary emotion driving this election. May 31 proved that only 15% of participating voters were willing to choose an option outside the two dominant poles.”

The polarization has created a unique dynamic where voters are not necessarily choosing the candidate they love, but rather the one they fear less.

“On one side, there is the fear of a Cepeda administration that would simply continue the current government’s policies,” Baquero explained. “On the other, there is deep concern over the more authoritarian profile represented by Abelardo de la Espriella.”

‘Iron fist’ vs. status quo

De la Espriella, who campaigns on a hardline, Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele-style law-and-order platform, has been compared to US President Donald Trump, who has explicitly endorsed him on social media. Critics heavily scrutinize De la Espriella for his past legal representation of figures linked to high-level corruption scandals, such as Colombian-born Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab, and warn that his unyielding domestic approach could threaten civil liberties and dismantle existing peace frameworks.

A marked increase in urban crime and the resurgence of armed rebel groups in rural regions, however, have generated widespread voter demand for an iron fist (mano dura). De la Espriella has capitalized on the sentiment, promising aggressive state action to crush guerrilla and criminal networks.

Cepeda, a veteran congressman and former human rights attorney, has positioned himself as the standard-bearer of President Gustavo Petro’s progressive agenda. He rejects total militarization, favors environmental protections over resource extractivism and selected a prominent indigenous leader as his vice-presidential running mate to secure the progressive grassroots.

Strategy, blunders, shadow of Petro

In an effort to win the remaining 15% of unaligned voters ahead of the runoff, both campaigns attempted to moderate their images. Cepeda quietly shelved a highly controversial proposal for a National Constituent Assembly, a policy that had alienated voters wary of sweeping constitutional changes. De la Espriella chose Jose Manuel Restrepo, a respected former government minister with moderate credentials, as his vice-presidential pick.

Cepeda's campaign has struggled, however, under the heavy political weight of the current administration. The Pacto Historico government has been bogged down by corruption scandals, allegations of clientelism, low legislative execution and bureaucratic gridlock.

“Cepeda sought to present himself as the president’s natural successor, but he failed to break away from some of the main problems facing the current administration,” Baquero observed.

The close association proved damaging on the night of the first-round vote. Before Cepeda could address supporters, Petro took to the stage to prematurely declare that he did not recognize the results. Cepeda initially stood behind the president's claims.

"Tying himself to Petro’s refusal to accept the initial results cost Cepeda dearly, even though he formally recognized the outcome eight days later," said Baquero.

Furthermore, Petro’s active and vocal involvement on the campaign trail has inadvertently overshadowed his candidate.

“Petro is a much more charismatic figure,” Baquero pointed out. “Cepeda fell short when it came to projecting a distinct identity or connecting on an emotional level.”

In the final fortnight of the campaign, Cepeda’s team attempted a drastic image makeover, leaning on K-pop symbols, fresh slogans and a softer aesthetic. The efforts missed the mark, according to Baquero.

The campaign also suffered a major self-inflicted public relations blunder involving the national soccer team. On the Monday following the first round of the World Cup, Cepeda criticized the public display of the national jersey by De la Espriella, framing it as a partisan symbol. Yet, less than two weeks later, his entire campaign team was wearing it in a clumsy reversal.

“There was a strategic back-and-forth there that did not work in Cepeda’s favor,” Baquero noted. “Without a doubt, it allowed the symbols already successfully adopted by De la Espriella to take on much greater significance.”

Regional rightward shift

Colombia's election is being closely watched across the hemisphere as a bellwether for the Latin American left, which has faced a string of recent democratic setbacks. Conservative, hardline leaders have won power in Argentina, Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia, while Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is bracing for a highly competitive re-election battle later this year against the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“What we are seeing is that roughly 80% of regional governments are shifting toward the right or center-right,” said Baquero. “The electorate is punishing the left-wing governments that swept into power after COVID-19. The pandemic era gave rise to massive social demands that left-wing leaders knew how to manage, but now the pendulum is swinging back.”

Baquero argued that progressive leaders are being held accountable for failing to transition from campaign promises to tangible governance.

“Petro represented the government of change, hope and novelty. But when it came time to rule, many initiatives stalled due to a lack of execution. The platform remained largely at the level of rhetoric, and voters are punishing that lack of implementation.”

Looming battle for Congress

Regardless of who wins Sunday, the incoming president will face a profoundly fragmented Congress where neither the left-wing coalition nor the conservative opposition holds an outright majority.

Starting Aug. 7, the new head of state will be forced to negotiate concessions, build temporary coalitions and compromise on core promises simply to keep their legislative agenda afloat.

Polls open at 8 am local time and close at 4 pm.