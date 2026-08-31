Government says 8 rebels killed and 3 captured in Guaviare operation, while authorities investigate whether two recovered people are minors

Colombia announces new military operation against FARC dissidents in Guaviare Government says 8 rebels killed and 3 captured in Guaviare operation, while authorities investigate whether two recovered people are minors

Colombia launched a new military operation against dissidents of FARC splinter leader Ivan Mordisco in the southern department of Guaviare, days after three minors were killed in a separate military operation in the region.

President Abelardo de la Espriella said in a post on US social media company X that the armed forces carried out the Azarias operation against the Carolina Ramirez Front in the Lagos del Dorado area of Miraflores municipality, in southeastern Guaviare.

The preliminary toll was eight members of the armed group killed and three captured, while two people who said they were minors were recovered, according to de la Espriella.

Authorities are verifying the identities and ages of the two people, while military operations in the area continue.

The operation targeted the Carolina Ramirez Front and its alleged leader, known by the alias “El Tigre,” whom authorities accuse of directing attacks in Guaviare, Amazonas, Putumayo and Caqueta and recruiting children and adolescents.

De la Espriella said authorities were also checking whether “El Tigre” was among those killed in the operation.

The latest operation comes amid renewed controversy over the deaths of minors in military operations against armed groups accused of recruiting children.

The national government acknowledged that three minors were killed during Operation Amon in El Retorno, a municipality in the southern department of Guaviare.

According to the Defense Ministry, the minors were actively participating in armed actions by the Jorge Suarez Briceno Bloc, led by FARC dissident leader alias “Calarca.”

Defense Minister Jorge Mora announced a working group with the Justice Ministry, the Attorney General's Office and other government agencies to strengthen sanctions and step up efforts to dismantle networks involved in forced recruitment.

The deaths have renewed debate over military operations against armed groups that recruit minors, particularly the use of airstrikes in areas where children may be present.

Colombian authorities have repeatedly warned of the recruitment of children and adolescents by armed groups operating in the country, while the government has defended military operations against organizations involved in such activities.

The latest operation in Guaviare remains ongoing, according to the president.