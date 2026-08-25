Chile to protest to Argentine military chief’s remarks about Strait of Magellan Santiago says sovereignty of strategic waterway ‘indisputable’ under treaties

Chile will send a formal diplomatic protest to Argentina for remarks by an Argentine military chief about sovereignty and the strategic importance of the Strait of Magellan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“Magallanes, the south, the Drake, all of that is sovereignty. We have to maintain [a presence] there because that is a bi-oceanic key, Atlantic-Pacific,” Argentine Air Force Chief of Staff Brigadier General Gustavo Javier Valverde said Sunday about the Strait of Magellan that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at the southern tip of South America and remains strategically important for maritime navigation and regional security.

Asked whether tensions remained on the Falklands Islands, Valverde said the dispute was “already overcome,” and that armed forces in the Southern Hemisphere should work in a coordinated manner while respecting each country’s sovereign territory.

Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna rejected the remarks Monday and said Chile’s sovereignty on the Strait of Magellan is “indisputable.”

He said Chile’s sovereignty on the waterway is established under bilateral treaties signed by Chile and Argentina in 1881 and 1984.

Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado also rejected the remarks, saying there was “nothing to discuss” on sovereignty of the waterway.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to bilateral ties with Chile following the controversy, stressing the “strategic value” of cooperation between the two countries.

It highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces and said relations should continue to be based on dialogue, coordination and respect for each country’s sovereignty.

The 1881 Boundary Treaty settled territorial disputes between Chile and Argentina. The two countries signed the 1984 Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

The 1984 agreement resolved a series of territorial disputes and reaffirmed the countries’ commitment to settling differences through peaceful means.