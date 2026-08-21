Cause of crash not known yet, while Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigating incident, report says

Charter plane crash in US state of Alaska claims all 8 lives on board: Report Cause of crash not known yet, while Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigating incident, report says

A charter aircraft crashed near a remote radar site in western Alaska in the US on Thursday, killing all eight people on board, CNN reported on Friday, citing federal aviation and military officials.

A Cessna 441 crashed near its destination around 12.15 pm local time (2015GMT) Thursday, after departing from Anchorage and heading to Cape Newenham, about 450 miles southwest, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, according to initial information.

The aircraft was a civilian-contracted flight carrying eight personnel, the Alaskan Command said, adding that there were no survivors, as confirmed by search-and-rescue teams.

The cause of the crash is not known yet.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the board leading the investigation.

Only military and approved charter planes are permitted to land at the Cape Newenham facility.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” US Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis said, according to the report.

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment," he added.

The names of the people on board and the crew will be announced after their next of kin have been notified, the command noted.

