Central Park horse carriage rides suspended in New York after tourist dies in crash Service halted as officials review safety protocols following fatal runaway carriage incident involving 18-year-old visitor, media reports

Horse-drawn carriage rides in New York City's Central Park have been temporarily suspended following the death of an 18-year-old tourist in a runaway carriage accident, media reports said on Friday.

The suspension was announced by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), which said rides would remain halted until at least Tuesday while safety procedures are reviewed, according to ABC News.

According to the report, Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old visitor from India, was riding in a carriage with his family on Wednesday when the horse suddenly took off “for unknown reasons” after the driver stepped away to take a photograph.

The carriage struck another carriage and overturned, officials said.

Mahajan later died at a hospital, while other family members suffered minor injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Romanch Mahajan,” TWU Local 100 Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp said.

“Words can't express the enormity of this tragedy. We are taking the first steps towards addressing safety issues,” he added.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

The carriage driver was suspended, and the horse involved in the incident was retired from service, according to the union.

The accident has renewed calls from advocacy groups and some elected officials for a permanent ban on horse-drawn carriage rides in the park.



New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin has announced hearings in July on proposed legislation that would prohibit horse-drawn carriage operations in parks beginning in 2028, the report said.