'Canadian governments around this table will do whatever it takes to defend and support our families, our workers, and our businesses,' says Prime Minister Mark Carney

Carney vows to defend Canadian workers as US announces new tariffs, touts progress on internal trade 'Canadian governments around this table will do whatever it takes to defend and support our families, our workers, and our businesses,' says Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed Thursday that governments across the country would take necessary steps to protect Canadians from the latest US trade measures, as he opened the First Ministers' Meeting in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

"As everyone knows, on Monday the US administration announced its intention to impose the latest in a series of unilateral, unwarranted trade actions, and we're clear: Canadian governments around this table will do whatever it takes to defend and support our families, our workers, and our businesses," said Carney .

He said Canada is "in a stronger position than we were when this trade war started 18 months ago … because of the determination of Canadians themselves."

Carney credited public solidarity for the shift, saying Canadians "from coast to coast, have shown solidarity and taken the necessary steps to support our economy and defend our workers, farmers, businesses and families."

On trade diversification, Carney said, "Canada already enjoys preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers through 16 free trade agreements with 51 countries, which account for about two-thirds of global GDP, and we intend to double this market access by the end of the year."

He also pointed to domestic progress on internal trade barriers and major project approvals, saying "nine of 10 provinces have concluded one project, one review agreement."

Carney added a historical parallel, saying Canada faces "many similar challenges to the Fathers of Confederation 162 years ago, but we have many more advantages," citing greater diversity, prosperity and the lessons of history.

Canadian premiers are meeting in Charlottetown for the 2026 Council of the Federation (COF) Summer Meeting.

The meeting came after Washington's announcement of additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, covering products from wine to hockey sticks to cement, according to the White House.

The tariffs will apply to all covered goods regardless of whether they originate under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).