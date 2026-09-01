Wins in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec secure House of Commons majority as ‘Trump factor’ reportedly drives voters

Carney’s Liberals sweep federal by-elections amid trade dispute with US Wins in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec secure House of Commons majority as ‘Trump factor’ reportedly drives voters

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party secured three key victories in federal by-elections Monday, with analysts attributing the result in part to a national rally around the government amid an intensifying trade dispute with Washington.

“At this consequential time for Canada, voters have placed their trust in our government's plan,” Carney said, as the three wins lifted the Liberals back to 173 seats, one more than the minimum needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

The party retained seats in Beaches-East York and North Vancouver-Capilano while flipping Chicoutimi-Le Fjord from the Conservative Party.

Results showed Liberal Daniel Gobeil winning in Quebec with 51.3% of the vote, while Tanveer Shahnawaz and Braeden Caley secured comfortable victories in Ontario and British Columbia, respectively.

Carney said Canada is “being tested in a changing world” and vowed to continue “building our strength at home” while diversifying international trade.

He said his government was delivering tangible results despite global “headwinds.”

‘Trump factor’

Canadian broadcaster CTV reported that US President Donald Trump’s actions played a significant role in the electoral outcome.

Political panelists said Trump was “shaking the table” across Canadian politics, providing “incredible tailwinds” for the Liberals as voters responded to US tariff threats.

The electoral gains came as Washington moved to impose 50% tariffs on key Canadian goods, prompting Carney to vow dollar-for-dollar retaliation starting Sept. 8.

While Trump has frequently criticized Canadian trade policies, the by-election results suggested growing public support for Carney’s “Canada Strong” agenda amid tensions with the US.

