'Fuel availability has decreased, is difficult to predict, and may disrupt ground transportation' government says

Canada urges its citizens to avoid travel to Cuba amid worsening shortages 'Fuel availability has decreased, is difficult to predict, and may disrupt ground transportation' government says

Canada urged its citizens Thursday to avoid traveling to Cuba, citing worsening shortages.

In an updated advisory, the Canadian government cautioned against non-essential travel to the island nation due to shortages of fuel, electricity and basic necessities including food, water and medicine.

"These shortages can also affect services at resorts. Fuel availability has decreased, is difficult to predict, and may disrupt ground transportation," it warned.

Recalling that all Canadian airlines have suspended service to Cuba until further notice, the statement said commercial flights remain available through international airlines but added they may become limited on short notice.

"You should consider leaving while options remain available," it said.

