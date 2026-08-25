Measures of 15%-50% to cover around 700 products as Ottawa matches new US tariffs 'dollar-for-dollar'

Canada to impose counter-tariffs on CAN$27.6B worth of US imports from Sept. 8 Measures of 15%-50% to cover around 700 products as Ottawa matches new US tariffs 'dollar-for-dollar'

Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15%-50% on CAN$27.6 billion ($20 billion) worth of US imports starting Sept. 8, the government announced Tuesday.

“Today, I'm announcing that Canada will match the United States tariffs dollar for dollar, rate for rate,” Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a news conference in the capital Ottawa alongside other senior officials, including Industry Minister Melanie Joly, Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon.

The measures follow the breakdown of Canada-US trade negotiations on Friday and the subsequent imposition of 50% US tariffs on CAN$27.6 billion worth of Canadian goods on Aug. 22.

They will apply to about 700 products targeted by US tariffs under Sections 338 and 232, with the Canadian rate on each product matching the corresponding US levy.

Steel, aluminum, furniture, clothing, smartphones, cosmetics and some food products will face 50% tariffs. Other products facing the 50% rate include perfume, honey, milk, plywood and paper products, as well as doors and window frames.

Cheese and curd products, carpets, textiles, large kitchen appliances and some seafood will be among the goods subject to a 25% tariff. The measures will also cover sectors including agricultural equipment and electronics.

The package does not include energy-related countermeasures.

Canada's existing counter-tariffs on US goods, including automobiles, will remain in place. Ottawa's tariff remission framework will also remain available for businesses seeking exceptional relief.

Champagne said the US measures would have consequences for Canadian workers, businesses and communities and that Ottawa was responding in a proportionate and targeted manner.

“We are going to stand up for you, for Canada,” he said, adding the counter-tariffs were designed “primarily to provide protection for Canadian industry impacted by US tariffs and allow them to compete against US products in the Canadian market.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney had pledged to respond after withdrawing Canadian negotiators from Washington on Friday, saying last-minute US demands were unacceptable and would infringe on Canadian sovereignty.

Carney said the demands included allowing the US a say on trade agreements Canada could sign with other countries and objections involving the use of the French language in bilingual Canada. The US denied the claims, while President Donald Trump called Carney a “liar.”

The government also announced a CAN$7.5 billion support package for Canadian workers and businesses affected by the tariffs, building on nearly CAN$25 billion in assistance Ottawa says it has provided since the US tariffs were introduced.

The package includes an additional CAN$1.5 billion for the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to support small and medium-sized businesses and a new CAN$500 million liquidity program through the Business Development Bank of Canada.

Ottawa will also lower the minimum revenue requirement for access to certain BDC tariff programs to CAN$1 million and provide another CAN$2 billion through the Canada Strong Diversification Fund for tariff-affected businesses with investment projects.

A further CAN$3.5 billion will go toward support for workers and employers, including temporary employment insurance measures, workplace training and a new Worker Retention and Retraining Program.

The government also announced additional flexibility for its Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility and said it would continue reviewing support programs, including whether to extend assistance to additional sectors affected by tariffs.