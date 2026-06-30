Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend NATO Summit in Türkiye, then visit Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Canada to deepen trade, defense ties with NATO allies, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend NATO Summit in Türkiye, then visit Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Canada will deepen its defense and trade partnerships this week as Prime Minister Mark Carney travels to Türkiye for a NATO summit before continuing to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Carney will be in Ankara from July 6 to 8 for the 2026 NATO Summit, an annual gathering of the Western military alliance's 32 member states. He will then travel to Saudi Arabia from July 8 to 10 for a bilateral visit.

At the summit, Carney is expected to strengthen Canada's contributions to the alliance, forge new partnerships with allies, and build shared security, including in defense of Ukraine, the statement noted.

In Saudi Arabia, Carney will meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, to expand cooperation in energy, critical minerals, defense, infrastructure, and investment.

The visit will focus on boosting trade and two-way investment in sectors, including mining, artificial intelligence, clean technology, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and life sciences.

It will be the first visit to Saudi Arabia by a Canadian prime minister in 26 years.

"Canada is rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces. We've delivered the largest increase in defence investment in a generation, we've met our NATO defence expenditure targets for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall, and we are building a dense web of new partnerships.

"Canadian leadership is no longer defined by just the strength of our values, but also by the value of our strength," Carney said.