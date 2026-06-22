Canada to buy Australian radar system to strengthen Arctic defense $1.8B over-the-horizon system to boost long-range surveillance, sovereignty monitoring, says official

Canada announced Monday that it would purchase an Australian over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) system worth CAN$2.5 billion (US$1.8 billion) to strengthen surveillance and defense of its Arctic territory.

“The government of Canada is protecting Canadians and upholding sovereignty through investments in Arctic defence,” Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr said in a statement.

“In a dangerous and divided world, the government of Canada is investing in modern surveillance systems to detect threats earlier and support the Canadian Armed Forces in protecting Canada,” he added.

The statement said the radar system will enhance Canada's ability to detect activity across vast distances by overcoming the Earth's curvature, providing early warning of potential incursions into its Arctic territory.

“Canada is reinforcing Arctic security through the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar project,” the statement said. “This project is part of a broader effort to build an integrated Arctic surveillance and communications network that will strengthen Canada’s ability to monitor, understand and respond to activity in the Arctic.”

“This investment reinforces our commitment to Arctic sovereignty,” it added.

The announcement comes as several countries, including Russia, the US, Denmark and China, expand their presence in the Arctic amid climate change and melting sea ice, which are increasing access to the region. Canada claims sovereignty over much of the area.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as Australia’s largest-ever defense export, saying it reflects the two countries’ shared strategic interests by combining Australia’s expertise in over-the-horizon radar technology with Canada’s focus on Arctic defense and long-range domain awareness.