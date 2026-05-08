Brazil's Lula, Trump meet in Washington amid trade tensions, electoral pressures Brazilian President Lula urges joint action on US-sourced arms fueling organized crime and defends multilateralism after US President Trump imposed 'unilateral' taxation policies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, a high-stakes encounter occurring just five months before a pivotal Brazilian presidential election.

Facing a decline in domestic popularity and a virtual tie in the polls with Flavio Bolsonaro—the son of former leader Jair Bolsonaro—Lula’s visit aimed to stabilize a volatile relationship with the Trump administration during the final stretch of his campaign.

Following a nearly three-hour meeting at the White House, Lula described the talks as "an extremely important step" toward strengthening the bond between the two nations.

"I think the two largest democracies on the continent can serve as an example to the world," Lula told reporters during a press conference at the Brazilian Embassy.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of diplomatic friction fueled by the aggressive tariff measures implemented by the Trump administration since its 2025 return to power. Initially, Trump imposed retaliatory tariffs on Brazil following the sentencing of his ally, Jair Bolsonaro, to 27 years in prison for his role in an attempted coup.

Addressing the shifting global economic landscape, Lula noted that while the US and Brazil remain vital partners, the "hegemony" of the US began to fade around 2008 as China emerged as Brazil's top trading partner.

Lula emphasized that Brazil is actively seeking to diversify its economic ties to counter what he described as Washington's "unilateral" trade policies.

"Our goal is to finalize agreements with partners like Canada and Japan. This gives us a new dimension in the defense of multilateralism—a necessary counter to the unilateralism we have seen put into practice through the taxation and policies of the Trump administration."

Despite White House documents recently criticizing Brazil’s Pix instant payment system as harmful to US firms, Lula confirmed the topic did not arise.

"He didn’t bring up Pix, and neither did I," Lula remarked. "After all, I hope that one day he’ll adopt Pix, especially since many US companies already do."

Beyond trade, the leaders discussed the escalating threat of transnational crime. Lula reportedly pushed for a shared responsibility approach regarding the flow of illegal firearms into South America.

"We addressed the issue of organized crime," Lula said. "I told the president that some of the weapons arriving in Brazil come from the United States. It is a problem we must face together."

While the anticipated joint press conference in the Oval Office did not materialize, President Trump signaled a positive outcome via his Truth Social platform. Trump described the meeting as going “very well,” characterized his Brazilian counterpart as “dynamic,” and confirmed that their discussions focused primarily on tariffs.