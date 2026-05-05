Brazilian President Lula calls for release of Global Sumud Flotilla activists detained by Israel Lula says detention of humanitarian activists in international waters violates international law

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday called for the immediate release of activists detained by Israeli forces during a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

“Maintaining the imprisonment of Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, a member of the 'Global Sumud' flotilla, is an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government,” Lula wrote on US social media company X.

He said the situation “causes great concern and should be condemned by all,” adding that the interception of the activists in international waters violated international law.

Israeli forces attacked the humanitarian flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, about 600 miles (966 kilometers) from Gaza.

The Israeli advocacy group Adalah said Avila and Spanish national Saif Abukeshek have received “death threats” while being held in isolation under continuous 24-hour lighting. The activists are expected to remain in custody until May 10.

“Therefore, our government, along with that of Spain, which also had a citizen detained, demands that they receive full security guarantees and be immediately released,” Lula said.