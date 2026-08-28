84% surge in commercial diesel prices spark nationwide blockades, while the arrest of top political adviser triggers legal actions against the presidency

Bolivian president under fire amid mounting protests over fuel price hike, political scandal 84% surge in commercial diesel prices spark nationwide blockades, while the arrest of top political adviser triggers legal actions against the presidency

Violent clashes and road blockades have erupted in Bolivia following the government’s decree raising diesel prices from $0.85 to $1.56 per liter for large-scale commercial consumers, corporations, mining operations, and exporters.

While regular gasoline prices remain unchanged, the sudden price hike has drawn fierce resistance from key economic sectors already suffering from chronic fuel shortages.

Minister of the Presidency Fernando Aramayo told a briefing with local mayors on Thursday that eliminating hydrocarbon subsidies for large users was a non-negotiable condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock a $1.9 billion credit facility. The loan package is vital to stabilizing Bolivia’s economy during its worst fiscal crisis in four decades.

However, the decision has united at least eight major economic sectors in opposition, including rice, soybean, and sugarcane producers, as well as national transport unions. In the eastern department of Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s agricultural heartland, protesters erected blockades on the strategic highway connecting Santa Cruz and Beni. Security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators and clear stranded vehicles, enforcing a national state of emergency in place since June.

The Eastern Agricultural Chamber (DAO) slammed the decree as "improvised and discriminatory," while agricultural producers in Yapacani issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the immediate repeal of the measure under threat of expanding nationwide roadblocks.

The Paz administration is simultaneously reeling from an escalating political scandal involving Fernando Cerimedo, an influential Argentine political consultant and key presidential adviser.

Cerimedo’s recent arrest in Santa Cruz on charges of attempted femicide against his former partner, activist lawyer Nadia Beller, unraveled wider investigations into illicit enrichment, drug trafficking protection, and alleged corruption schemes tied to the executive branch. Beller accused Cerimedo from her hospital bed of organizing the attack to prevent her from exposing corrupt practices within the government.

The scandal has drawn President Rodrigo Paz and first lady Maria Elena Urquidi directly into the spotlight over Cerimedo’s irregular role and heavy influence in state affairs. Although Paz subsequently sought to distance himself from the advisor, a formal legal petition was filed Thursday seeking to compel the Legislative Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president for alleged "treason" and corruption.

