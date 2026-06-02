Weeks of nationwide blockades have stranded thousands of trucks, disrupted medical supplies, caused government to flee La Paz

Bolivia pushed to brink as blockades force government to flee capital Weeks of nationwide blockades have stranded thousands of trucks, disrupted medical supplies, caused government to flee La Paz

‘We are standing on the precipice of a severe sanitary catastrophe,’ political analyst Ricardo Paz Ballivian tells Anadolu

Former President Evo Morales has seized on the unrest, organizing mass mobilizations while facing charges he denies

After five weeks of grinding nationwide blockades, Bolivia faces a cascading public health collapse, violent urban skirmishes and a mounting death toll that has forced the six-month-old administration of President Rodrigo Paz to flee the capital city.

With more than 80 active transit chokepoints paralyzing the country, the Bolivian president abandoned the administrative capital of La Paz on May 25, relocating his government to the constitutional capital of Sucre after anti-government protesters surrounded the presidential palace.

At the same time, cities are collapsing under the weight of acute food, fuel and medical supply deficits.

The siege has left over 5,000 cargo trucks stranded, bleeding the economy of an estimated $50 million per day and forcing the state to launch emergency airlifts of subsidized food to circumvent the highway blockades.

“We are standing on the precipice of a severe sanitary catastrophe,” warned Ricardo Paz Ballivian, a Bolivian political consultant and analyst.

The blockades have also prevented emergency vehicles from reaching hospitals, resulting in at least six confirmed deaths.

On May 27, President Paz signed Law 1731, which restores the military's authority to intervene in domestic protests alongside the police.

The spark: Law 1720

The trigger for this crisis dates back to April 8, when President Paz signed Law 1720 during a high-profile summit with agribusiness elites in Santa Cruz. Technically, the statute was designed to allow smallholder indigenous farmers to voluntarily convert communal parcels into "medium property," making the land eligible to be used as collateral for commercial bank loans.

However, rural communities, which achieved historic constitutional protections for communal ancestral lands under the 2009 Constitution, viewed the law as a structural threat designed to allow corporate banks to eventually seize indigenous territories.

Unions rejected the law instantly, initiating localized blockades.

Under the pressure, Paz revoked Law 1720 on May 13. But the retreat came too late, revealing that the agrarian law was merely the spark, not the fuel.

“Salaried workers and social sectors in Bolivia always hit the streets for standard wage increases and labor demands,” explained Gustavo Pedraza, a political analyst and researcher.

“But this year, structural social grievances accumulated rapidly due to deep economic anxiety, and the situation quickly escalated beyond an agrarian dispute into a generalized revolt.”

Inheriting a country in crisis

For nearly two decades, Bolivia was dominated by the leftist Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS). Under its first indigenous president, Evo Morales, who led the country from 2006 to 2019, the country experienced a historic commodities boom.

Extreme poverty was cut from 38% to 17%, and natural gas fields were nationalized, turning the former coca-grower into a popular leftist leader.

But that statist model depended entirely on high global commodity prices to fund massive state subsidies.

The cycle fractured during the political crisis of 2019, when Morales resigned amid mass protests. His MAS successor, Luis Arce, president from 2020 to 2025, inherited a hollowed-out economy defined by plunging international reserves and a staggering fuel subsidy bill that the state could no longer afford.

A bitter personal feud between Arce and Morales eventually split the ruling party in two, causing MAS to implode during the October 2025 general elections, where it won just 3% of the popular vote.

“The model suffered natural political exhaustion and imploded from within,” said Paz Ballivian. “Society grew weary and demanded structural change. The statist model only functions when raw material prices are high enough to redistribute rents. Once that failed, the entire apparatus collapsed.

Into this macroeconomic vacuum stepped Rodrigo Paz.

A centrist senator and son of a former president, Paz won a second-round runoff with nearly 55% of the vote as candidate of the conservative Christian Democratic Party, ending nearly two decades of leftist dominance in Bolivian politics.

The betrayal of the popular mandate

Despite his strong electoral mandate, Paz quickly alienated his own coalition.

Analysts note that his victory relied heavily on moderate social-democratic voters who fled the ruins of MAS, preferring Paz over his competitor, Tuto Quiroga, a purist right-wing candidate. Yet, upon taking office, part of his electorate accused him of pivoting sharply toward orthodox austerity and aligning his economic policy with regional hard-right figures like Argentina's Javier Milei.

“Paz detached himself from the popular sectors that guaranteed his victory,” Pedraza said. “He broke his promise to govern alongside working-class organizations and stripped them of their traditional institutional influence within the government.”

This ideological shift was compounded by major operational blunders.

In December 2025, Paz issued an emergency decree removing decades-old state fuel subsidies, causing gasoline prices to skyrocket. Weeks later, a massive corruption scandal rocked the state energy firm YPFB after thousands of vehicles were ruined by contaminated, low-grade fuel distributed through state channels.

“The president did not just fail to meet expectations; people said he betrayed them,” said Paz Ballivian. “They said he abandoned his social-democratic origins, aligned with the hard right, and paired subsidy cuts with a total lack of transparency in state enterprises.”

The streets of La Paz have hosted a volatile mix of groups with entirely different agendas. Mining unions marched into the capital detonating sticks of dynamite, teachers demanded urgent inflationary wage adjustments and transport workers demanded a steady supply of gasoline.

Now, their common ground has converged into a single directive: the immediate removal of Rodrigo Paz.

“It started more than 30 days ago with standard salary and labor petitions,” said Paz Ballivian. “But it has since been absorbed into a seditious strategy designed to force the resignation of the president.”

Evo Morales capitalizes on the crisis

The principal architect capitalizing on this governance vacuum is former President Morales.

While Morales remains deeply popular among many Indigenous Bolivians, he currently faces an arrest warrant issued May 11 on charges of statutory rape and human trafficking. Prosecutors accuse him of fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl while serving as president, allegations Morales denies as politically motivated.

He has so far avoided arrest, surrounding himself with supporters in his tropical stronghold of the Chapare.

“Morales acts as an untouchable monarch, protected by a dedicated army of 50,000 coca-growers who will not allow law enforcement to reach him,” said Paz Ballivian.

From his stronghold, Morales has organized a massive 190-kilometer (118-mile) march that converged on La Paz, publicly issuing an ultimatum to the executive to resign or face total paralysis.

“For Evo, forcing the fall of Rodrigo Paz is a matter of personal liberty,” Pedraza added.

Running out of time

The Paz administration remains trapped.

Recent desperate announcements to downsize executive and cabinet salaries by 50% and the resignation of the minister of labor amid the clashes have failed to register with an angry population, reading more as signs of weakness than reconciliation.

“It is a deeply weakened executive branch lacking a solid parliamentary majority and completely devoid of an effective political strategy to contain conflict,” Paz Ballivian said.

The administration’s greatest asset – strong diplomatic backing from Washington – has simultaneously transformed into a political liability.

On May 20, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly backed the administration.

“We will not allow criminals and drug traffickers to overthrow democratically elected leaders in our hemisphere,” he posted on US social media platform X, while US officials labeled the unrest an "ongoing coup d'état."

While providing vital international legitimacy, it also hands Morales a powerful narrative – that the Paz government is a puppet of Washington operating against its own indigenous population.

With sectors lacking the legislative votes to execute a formal impeachment, Bolivia remains trapped in an institutional stalemate. But as supply lines dry up and medical oxygen dwindles, time is rapidly running out for the fragile government. ​​​​​​​