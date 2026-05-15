Bolivia miners clash with police in anti-government protest in La Paz Security forces fire tear gas as miners demanding government's resignation march toward Government Palace

Clashes erupted Thursday between miners protesting against the government and security forces in Bolivia, as demonstrators demanding the government's resignation marched through the South American country's administrative capital, La Paz.

The unrest began when miners affiliated with the Bolivian Workers' Center (COB) attempted to march toward the Government Palace in downtown La Paz.

Security forces intervened with tear gas to disperse the protesters, as some miners reportedly threw Molotov cocktails during the confrontation. Several demonstrators were injured in the clashes.

Police blocked roads leading to the Government Palace with barricades as protesters set up their own roadblocks and called for the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz's government.

The Bolivian Workers' Center warned that larger-scale protests would be organized if their demands are not met.

Miners, labor unions, and social organizations have been protesting for months over ongoing fuel supply shortages, soaring inflation, a shortage of US dollars, and worsening economic conditions in the country.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul