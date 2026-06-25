Arab countries offer condolences to Venezuela after deadly twin earthquakes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan among countries extending solidarity, wishing speedy recovery for injured

Several Arab countries on Thursday offered condolences and expressed solidarity with Venezuela following powerful twin earthquakes that struck coastal cities west of the capital, Caracas, causing casualties, injuries and extensive damage to infrastructure and residential buildings.

In separate statements, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan extended condolences to the Venezuelan government and people and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry expressed its "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy" to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Venezuela following the earthquake.

The kingdom also reaffirmed its solidarity with Venezuela and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured and the safe return of those reported missing.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry said it expressed its "deepest solidarity" with Venezuela after the twin earthquakes.

The ministry conveyed its condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry also offered its condolences to the Venezuelan government and people.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Venezuela and extended sympathies to the families of the victims while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Late Wednesday, powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region, killing at least 164 people and injuring 900 others.

The following day, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates a 42% chance that the death toll could be between 10,000 and 100,000. La Guaira, near Caracas, is the state most affected by the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes.