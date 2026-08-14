Independent panel finds quartet violated Hockey Canada's code of conduct despite acquittals, while ruling leaves their NHL eligibility unchanged

Appeals board upholds Hockey Canada ban for 4 players acquitted of sexual assault Independent panel finds quartet violated Hockey Canada's code of conduct despite acquittals, while ruling leaves their NHL eligibility unchanged

An independent appeals board has ruled that four former Canadian junior ice hockey players acquitted of sexual assault should remain barred from representing Canada internationally after determining they breached Hockey Canada's code of conduct.

The decision affects Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote, while fellow former under-20 international Alex Formenton was not included in the recommendation to remain suspended.

The five players were charged over an alleged sexual assault involving a woman identified in court as EM following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario, in 2018.

In July 2025, all five were acquitted after Justice Maria Carroccia concluded that EM's testimony was not sufficiently credible or reliable to support criminal convictions.

Despite the acquittals, the appeals board found that four players, all except Formenton, had violated Hockey Canada's code of conduct and recommended they remain suspended from all Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs, including international competition.

The ruling does not affect their eligibility to play in the National Hockey League (NHL), which operates independently of Hockey Canada.

Following its own separate investigation into the 2018 incident, the NHL permitted all five players to sign contracts with league teams again late last year.