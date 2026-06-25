US secretary of state says ‘there is no part of this deal that's undertaken that in any way undermines security, stability, or prosperity of any of our partners in Gulf region’

Any decision made for Iran deal should not contradict interest of US partners: Rubio US secretary of state says ‘there is no part of this deal that's undertaken that in any way undermines security, stability, or prosperity of any of our partners in Gulf region’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that any decisions made throughout the negotiation process for an Iran deal should not contradict the “interest of our partners and our allies in the region.”

“We want to ensure that any decisions that are made throughout this negotiating process, the interest of our partners and our allies in the region are always taken into account,” Rubio said.

He added that “there is no part of this deal that's undertaken that in any way undermines the security, the stability, or the prosperity of any of our partners in the Gulf region, and that is at the core of my visit here today.”

Speaking during his meeting with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States in Bahrain's capital Manama, Rubio said the US desires peace in the region.

“We now enter a new phase, and the one that we hope will lead to peace. It's what we all desire. It's what we all desire is for this region to be a place for people, folks focused on making money, not bombs, not weapons, whether focused on improving the economic lives of their people, not on how to attack other countries.” Rubio said.

He expressed his hopes for the Iran deal to lead to a “very positive outcome,” noting that the US is prepared to work with Iran if Tehran “focuses on the well-being of their own people.”

"We want a deal that's good, we want a deal that's real, we want a deal that's verifiable, and we want a deal that's adhered to," Rubio stressed.

