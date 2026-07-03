Preparations underway at Madison Square Garden as layers of security and secrecy fuel anticipation for year's biggest celebrity event

'America's royal wedding': Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set for lavish New York celebration Preparations underway at Madison Square Garden as layers of security and secrecy fuel anticipation for year's biggest celebrity event

One of the most anticipated celebrity events in recent memory is set to unfold Friday in New York, where preparations for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebration have transformed Madison Square Garden into the center of a global media frenzy.

Swift, one of the world's biggest pop stars, and Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, have captivated fans since their relationship became public in 2023. Their engagement in 2025 only intensified worldwide interest.

Now, with an estimated four-figure guest list, extraordinary security and one of New York's most iconic venues, many US media outlets have dubbed the celebration "America's royal wedding."

Despite the hype, much of the celebration remains shrouded in secrecy, with the couple keeping key details of the festivities under wraps.

Forbes estimated the celebration could cost at least $20 million.

What we know so far

The New York Post's Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce had already exchanged vows in a private ceremony on Thursday before the larger celebration, though neither the couple nor their representatives have confirmed those reports.

Security was visibly heightened around the landmark arena in Midtown Manhattan as crews continued preparations outside the venue. Media reports also described elaborate staging inside the venue, including a castle-themed set. Fans and reporters gathered outside the arena in hopes of catching a glimpse of the couple or their guests.

The festivities are expected to begin with a cocktail hour, followed by the wedding celebration and an evening reception for an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 guests.

The reception is also reportedly set to feature performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, while Ed Sheeran has been widely rumored as another possible performer.

The reported guest list is expected to bring together some of the biggest names in entertainment and professional sports. Media reports have named Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Jack Antonoff and Suki Waterhouse among the expected attendees, alongside a large contingent from the National Football League.

Media reports said the event will operate under a strict no-phone policy covering guests, vendors and security personnel.

Guests have also reportedly been required to sign nondisclosure agreements, while invitations were individually coded or watermarked to prevent leaks.

They were also reportedly asked not to bring gifts, and some were not expected to know the exact ceremony location until shortly before arriving.

Preparations and heightened security have also affected traffic around Madison Square Garden during one of New York's busiest periods of the year. The celebration coincides with the US Independence Day holiday weekend, when millions of Americans travel and New York hosts Fourth of July festivities. The city is also welcoming large crowds for FIFA World Cup events.