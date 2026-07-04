US Air Quality Index forecasts deteriorating conditions in air quality across Washington, DC, northern Virginia

Air quality in eastern US to reach ‘unhealthy’ level amid 4th of July celebrations US Air Quality Index forecasts deteriorating conditions in air quality across Washington, DC, northern Virginia

Air quality across Washington, DC, and northern Virginia is expected to reach a “very unhealthy” level on Saturday as the region faces extreme heat and prepares for what the Donald Trump administration hopes will be a record-breaking Fourth of July fireworks display.

The US Air Quality Index also forecast deteriorating conditions in suburban Maryland, just outside the nation’s capital, where air quality is expected to reach an “unhealthy” level.

Maryland’s Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis told CNN that high temperatures will worsen air quality throughout the day, with fireworks adding to the pollution.

“If you can be inside, be inside,” Davis recommended. “The air quality today is like running a marathon while smoking a cigarette.”

As of 9 am ET (1300 GMT), air quality in DC, northern Virginia, and suburban Maryland remained “moderate.”

The fireworks display is expected to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks show, with nearly 850,000 shells scheduled to launch from 10 locations across the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, barges on the Potomac River, and West Potomac Park.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that internal National Park Service documents acknowledged the fireworks would significantly affect air quality.

The documents advised people to reduce exposure to pollution and recommended that anyone watching the display outdoors wear N95 masks.