CBS News poll shows most Americans favor ending conflict with Iran, while skepticism remains over whether US permanently halted Tehran’s nuclear program

37% of Americans say Iran benefited more from agreement with US: Survey CBS News poll shows most Americans favor ending conflict with Iran, while skepticism remains over whether US permanently halted Tehran’s nuclear program

A recent survey conducted in the US found that 37% of Americans believe the agreement reached favored Iran.

CBS News and YouGov conducted the survey between June 17-19, involving 2,519 American adults, regarding the agreement reached with Iran.

According to the survey, 37% of respondents said they believe the agreement was “better for Iran,” while 22% said it was “better for the US.”

Some 78% of respondents said they support ending the conflict between the US and Iran, while 22% favored continuing the conflict “until Iran gives up.”

On whether the US had permanently halted Iran’s nuclear program, 31% of respondents said “yes,” while 69% expressed skepticism.

When asked whether Iran would pose a threat to the region in the coming months, 59% said it “probably/definitely will,” while 40% said it “probably/definitely will not.”

Regarding whether the conflict with Iran was worth the cost for the US, 31% answered “yes,” while 69% said “no.”

Meanwhile, 36% of respondents approved of US President Donald Trump’s handling of the situation involving Iran, while 64% disapproved.