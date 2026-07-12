Police say gunfire erupted during Salsa on St. Clair, sending thousands of festivalgoers fleeing in panic

2 killed, many wounded in shooting at Toronto Latin festival Police say gunfire erupted during Salsa on St. Clair, sending thousands of festivalgoers fleeing in panic

Two men were killed and six other people were injured in a shooting Saturday night at Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair festival, one of Canada’s largest Latin cultural events, police said.

Toronto police said officers were called shortly after 8 pm local time (0000GMT Sunday) to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where thousands of people, including families, children and seniors, had gathered for the first night of the festival.

Deputy Chief Frank Barredo told reporters that the incident involved an “exchange of gunfire” between individuals who appeared to be targeting each other. He said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another later died at a hospital.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Four other people were initially taken to hospital with serious injuries, while police later said a sixth injured victim had been located. No arrests had yet been made.

Police initially warned of a possible active shooter, but Barredo later said that was not the case.

“An active shooter is something that we put out because we weren’t sure in the initial few moments of what it was,” he said, adding that information was moving quickly as the incident unfolded.

Barredo said officers recovered two firearms and were dealing with three crime scenes. He described the investigation as “complex” because of the large crowd, the amount of video evidence and the number of witness statements police would need to review.

Footage shared on social media of scenes following the shooting showed festivalgoers fleeing through nearby streets and alleyways, as well as emergency crews treating victims as police cleared the area.

Witnesses told local media that people ran in panic, with some trampling over each other as they tried to escape.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the shooting as a “reckless, irresponsible act of violence” at a festival attended by families. Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the attack and thanked police and first responders for acting quickly.

Salsa on St. Clair is an annual two-day street festival and is promoted by organizers as Canada’s largest Latino-themed cultural celebration.