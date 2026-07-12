Police secure scene near Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival, urge public to avoid area as investigation continues

2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Canada's largest Latin street festival Police secure scene near Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival, urge public to avoid area as investigation continues

Two people were killed and five wounded in a shooting near Canada's largest Latin street festival Saturday, according to police, who urged the public to avoid the area as officers continued their investigation.

Police wrote on the US social media company X that they received reports of a shooting at 8.12 pm (1212GMT) near Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival.

Authorities said five people were found with gunshot wounds, and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police have secured the scene," Police said in an update. "A large police presence remains in the area as officers continue their investigation."

Police urged the public to "continue to avoid the area and follow directions from emergency personnel," adding that more information would be released.

Footage obtained by CityNews showed paramedics performing life-saving measures on at least one victim amid a large crowd of festivalgoers.