1 killed in shooting involving ICE in northeastern US state of Maine Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau says state police on scene gathering details, FBI expected to join investigation

A person was killed on Monday morning in a shooting involving the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Biddeford, northeastern US state of Maine, according to the state's House Speaker Ryan Fecteau.

Fecteau, who represents Biddeford, said in a statement posted on Facebook that ICE was involved in the shooting and that state police and the Department of Public Safety were on the scene gathering details.

He said he expects the FBI to investigate the incident, and he would share further updates as they are relayed to him.

According to local media, the shooting occurred near Pool Street, where authorities closed roads as investigators worked on the scene. Police said there was no threat to the public.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed or further details on the circumstances of the shooting.