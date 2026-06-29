Police investigate homicide at San Jose's San Pedro Square after shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized, local media reports

1 killed, another critically injured in shooting near World Cup gathering spot in California Police investigate homicide at San Jose's San Pedro Square after shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized, local media reports

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near San Pedro Square, a popular entertainment district and gathering place for World Cup fans in San Jose, California, on Sunday.

The shooting occurred at around 9.12 pm local time (0412 GMT) in the intersection of North Market and West Santa Clara streets, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SJPD said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting took place after the day's World Cup activities had concluded, although the entertainment district remained busy with visitors and residents, according to local reports.

Authorities responded quickly to the scene and closed several surrounding streets, urging the public to avoid the area. It remains unclear how long the road closures will remain in effect.

Eyewitnesses and security personnel described a chaotic scene and said emergency medical teams attended to one of the victims.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and no information about possible suspects or a motive was immediately available.