'Suspect is confirmed deceased' after barricading himself in West Texas city building, local authorities say

1 killed, 11 wounded in Texas shooting as gunman barricades himself in standoff 'Suspect is confirmed deceased' after barricading himself in West Texas city building, local authorities say

A gunman killed at least one person and wounded 11 others in Midland, Texas, on Friday before barricading himself inside a building as law enforcement launched a standoff operation, local authorities said.

The City of Midland confirmed on its official account on the US social media platform X that "the active shooter incident has been resolved, and the suspect is confirmed deceased," while noting that the scene remains active and road closures are expected to remain in place as the investigation continues.

Officers responded to an active shooter incident in the 4600 block of West Wall Street after hearing gunfire coming from a building, the Midland Police Department said earlier in a Facebook post, adding that the scene was quickly secured and the area cleared.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong said in a news conference that the gunman is contained by officers and that SWAT has been called to the scene.

Authorities have not released information on a motive or the identity of the suspect.