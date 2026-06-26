‘The door closed on me – I couldn’t get out,’ survivor in Venezuelan capital tells Anadolu

‘I wouldn’t wish that on anyone’: Venezuelans recall horror of devastating twin earthquakes ‘The door closed on me – I couldn’t get out,’ survivor in Venezuelan capital tells Anadolu

‘The worst part is that the health services here don’t even have cotton swabs. That’s another concern,’ says another quake survivor



Venezuelans recounted scenes of panic and destruction after two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, struck the South American country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 235 people and injuring more than 4,300 others.

Families displaced by the disaster spent Thursday night in public squares across Caracas while rescue teams searched the wreckage of collapsed buildings.



In Los Palos Grandes, one of the capital's most earthquake-prone districts, buildings collapsed and others suffered severe structural damage.

Mary, a local resident who asked to be identified only by her first name, recalled being trapped inside her apartment.

"In my case, the door closed on me – I couldn't get out," she told Anadolu.

After she managed to escape, her daughter fell down a flight of stairs and suffered injuries because several people stepped on her in their desperation to escape the building.

Mary said her apartment building was no longer habitable. She also witnessed the collapse of the nearby 13-story Petunia I building.

"It's truly shocking to see a building come crashing down right before your eyes," she said.



The Petunia I building is one of the structures that sustained the most severe damage in the city. Gustavo Duque, mayor of the Chacao municipality, reported in a video that 11 people living there died and that at least 23 people have been rescued so far.



Yeser Ramirez, 20, said he was walking through the Chacaito neighborhood when the ground began to shake. Ramirez said he initially thought the movement was caused by a heavy-duty truck. However, when he turned around and saw debris falling, he realized it was an earthquake.

"People were running; they stopped in the middle of the avenue because that's what's recommended," Ramirez said.

He said his family's apartment building near La Castellana Square suffered severe damage.

"I haven't slept yet because I'm worried about my family," he said.

Ramirez said they are waiting for authorities to determine whether their building was safe to re-enter.

"We're waiting for them to assess the building to see if it's habitable, but given the condition it's in, I don't think so," he said.

‘Terrifying experience’

Large numbers of displaced residents gathered in Plaza Venezuela, a public square, sleeping on the grass with their belongings as emergency crews continued rescue operations.

According to Chacao municipal authorities, more than 300 people were treated for injuries, including falls, sprains and hypertensive crises.

Some survivors also voiced concern about the country's healthcare system.

Euniz Aria, an accountant from the La California district, said she fled her 14th-floor apartment as quickly as possible, describing the earthquake as a “terrifying experience.”

"All I did was grab my keys and get out of the apartment as fast as I could. I wouldn't wish that on anyone," she said.

"The worst part is that the health services here don't even have cotton swabs. That's another concern," Aria added.



Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcon states were among the hardest-hit areas.

She said the government's immediate priority was saving lives before assessing infrastructure damage and planning reconstruction.

Schools and public transportation, including the Caracas Metro and the national railway system, were suspended to support rescue operations.

Standing outside her damaged apartment building, Mary said she could only wait for authorities to decide whether she could return home.

"We'll stay here, day and night, watching our building."